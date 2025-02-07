Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.59. 142,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 120,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.