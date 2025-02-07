Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nebius Group Call Options (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 66,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 112% compared to the average volume of 31,590 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS
Nebius Group Stock Up 11.8 %
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.