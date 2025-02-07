Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nebius Group Call Options (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 66,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 112% compared to the average volume of 31,590 call options.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 12,404,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.58. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

