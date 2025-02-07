IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.22. 108,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 185,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

