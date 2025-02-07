iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 241,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 86,885 shares.The stock last traded at $62.70 and had previously closed at $62.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

