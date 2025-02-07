iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 195,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 93,716 shares.The stock last traded at $83.55 and had previously closed at $83.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.