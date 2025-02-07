John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 106384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $799.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.