John G. Danhakl Purchases 1,275 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. 1,748,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.