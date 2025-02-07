JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 43750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.
JOYY Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.28.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.
