Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 96,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 105,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
