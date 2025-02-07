Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 318,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,061,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

