Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Kakaku.com Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.