Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Comparison

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.65% 10.31% 7.87% System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kanzhun and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 4 7 0 2.64 System1 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. System1 has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.30%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and System1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 6.71 $154.82 million $0.45 32.80 System1 $401.97 million 0.15 -$227.22 million ($1.21) -0.55

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats System1 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.