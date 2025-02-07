Keystone Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 385 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.50.

Honeywell International Stock Down 5.6 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

