Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) SVP Vineet Khurana Sells 55,465 Shares

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,184. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

