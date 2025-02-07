Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) SVP Vineet Khurana Sells 55,465 Shares

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,184. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KD
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- What is Put Option Volume?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.