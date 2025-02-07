Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 902.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

