Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.