Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

