Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,136 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $59.98 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

