Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,529 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 537.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $376.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day moving average is $372.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $240.38 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

