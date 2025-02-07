Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 15,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $77,819,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 688.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ALL opened at $191.68 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.
ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
