Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $57.43 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

