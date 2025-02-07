Ledyard National Bank Purchases 12,850 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

