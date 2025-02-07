Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.39.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,554. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.91. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

