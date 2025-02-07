Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 165,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 52,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

Further Reading

