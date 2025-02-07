Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,454 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.25 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

