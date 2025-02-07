Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.