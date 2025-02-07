LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.32. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6,267 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

In other news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,470.60. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVWR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

