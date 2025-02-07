Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $4.55 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,381 shares of company stock worth $110,706,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Down 7.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.