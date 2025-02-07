Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,647,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,802,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.30 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

