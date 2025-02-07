Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,366,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 442,762 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 222,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,083,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.