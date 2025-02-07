Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 88,399 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $447.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

