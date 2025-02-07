Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $423.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.