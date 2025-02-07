Magnera (MAGN) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.39 billion -$79.05 million -1.05 Magnera Competitors $7.30 billion $390.72 million 35.04

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 128 983 500 111 2.34

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -5.08% -17.71% -2.59% Magnera Competitors 4.55% 9.34% 4.44%

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

