Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.08.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.58 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

