MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.44. 465,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,471. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

