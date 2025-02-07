MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.3 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.860 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 97,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,651. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,084,040.45. The trade was a 1.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

