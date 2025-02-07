Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 133418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $527.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 51.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

