Matthew B. Oppenheimer Sells 14,583 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remitly Global Stock Down 0.5 %

RELY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 1,286,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RELY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Remitly Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Remitly Global by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth $6,324,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.