MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 8.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. 224,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 284,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $231,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,309.94. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $150,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 97.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

