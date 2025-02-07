Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

