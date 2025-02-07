Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.08. Mesoblast shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 62,399 shares changing hands.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

