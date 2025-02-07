MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 96930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.