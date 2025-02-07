Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 530 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

