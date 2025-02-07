Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VOO stock opened at $557.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.90.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
