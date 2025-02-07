Mining Stocks Worth Watching – February 06th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Linde, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of various natural resources such as metals, minerals, and energy sources. Investors purchase mining stocks as a way to gain exposure to the commodities market and benefit from potential price movements in these resources. These stocks often fluctuate significantly based on factors such as commodity prices, production costs, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $1,022.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,796. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,081.55 and its 200 day moving average is $961.64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $476.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $491.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.10 and its 200 day moving average is $456.95.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $6.96 on Thursday, reaching $365.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.20 and its 200 day moving average is $371.22. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.38. The stock had a trading volume of 917,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,419. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263,110. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

