Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 147.53 ($1.83), with a volume of 107764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.75 ($1.83).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.81. The firm has a market cap of £170.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,229.40 and a beta of 0.74.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

