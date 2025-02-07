Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 24.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOH traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.12. The stock had a trading volume of 416,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,224. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

