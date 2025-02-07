Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 142569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37 ($0.04).

Mothercare Trading Down 16.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.92.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mothercare

Mothercare Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,216.23). 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.