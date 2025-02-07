Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 142569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37 ($0.04).
The firm has a market cap of £16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.92.
Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mothercare Company Profile
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
