Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.43. 42,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 43,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

