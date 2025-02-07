Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.28. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,270,676. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.